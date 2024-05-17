Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others

The semi-official Iranian news agency, Tasnim, reported on Friday that Iranian security forces have arrested more than 260 people, including three European citizens, in a 'satanic' gathering west of the capital Tehran.



Tasnim wrote, "A satanic network was dismantled in Tehran and three European citizens were arrested," adding that among the detainees are 146 men and 115 women, and that alcohol and drugs prohibited by Islamic law in Iran were seized.



The report did not mention the nationalities of the Europeans.



Reuters