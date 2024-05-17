News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF expects growth in Qatar to slow to its normal rates after the World Cup
Middle East News
2024-05-17 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IMF expects growth in Qatar to slow to its normal rates after the World Cup
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that it expects economic growth to slow in the near term to its normal rates following the hosting of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
It added, "Medium-term prospects appear more positive, with average growth expected to rise to around 4.5 percent driven by significant expansion in liquefied natural gas production... Qatar continues to demonstrate significant resilience in the face of global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions."
Reuters
Middle East News
IMF
Economic Growth
FIFA
Qatar
Next
US explores easing sanctions on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
Israeli Finance Minister: Israel will cancel the free trade agreement with Turkey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:51
FIFA Congress: Palestinian Federation demands FIFA freeze Israel's membership
World News
02:51
FIFA Congress: Palestinian Federation demands FIFA freeze Israel's membership
0
Sports News
02:11
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress
Sports News
02:11
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup at FIFA Congress
0
Middle East News
2024-05-16
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices
Middle East News
2024-05-16
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices
0
Middle East News
2024-05-15
Qatar Airways to invest in airline in southern Africa
Middle East News
2024-05-15
Qatar Airways to invest in airline in southern Africa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
0
Middle East News
09:52
Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others
Middle East News
09:52
Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
2
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
6
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
8
Lebanon News
08:14
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Lebanon News
08:14
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More