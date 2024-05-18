Tunisia says 23 migrants missing after setting off in boat to Italy

Middle East News
2024-05-18 | 09:27
High views
Tunisia says 23 migrants missing after setting off in boat to Italy
0min
Tunisia says 23 migrants missing after setting off in boat to Italy

About 23 migrants were missing after setting off in a boat from Tunisia towards Italy, the country's National Guard said on Saturday.

Tunisia is facing a migration crisis and has replaced Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

The National Guard said it had deployed floating units and had informed the navy to help in the search for the missing people.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Tunisia

Migrants

Boat

Italy

UKMTO: Vessel in Red Sea sustains slight damage after being struck
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
LBCI Previous

