Helicopter in Iranian President's convoy encounters accident

Middle East News
2024-05-19 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Helicopter in Iranian President&#39;s convoy encounters accident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Helicopter in Iranian President's convoy encounters accident

Iranian state television reported on Sunday that a helicopter in a convoy of three aircraft accompanying President Ebrahim Raisi encountered an accident.

The television did not provide any further details about the incident.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iranian President

Accident

Helicopter

LBCI Next
Saudi crown prince meets US national security adviser, discusses Gaza, bilateral deal
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Saudi-US negotiations: Can a strategic agreement pave the way for Israeli-Saudi normalization?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Political showdown in Israel's war cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

'Gambit' of the sea: Inside Lebanon's illegal migration networks

LBCI
World News
12:18

US says it is closely monitoring reports of helicopter crash carrying Iran's President

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Saudi-US negotiations: Can a strategic agreement pave the way for Israeli-Saudi normalization?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Political showdown in Israel's war cabinet

LBCI
World News
12:18

US says it is closely monitoring reports of helicopter crash carrying Iran's President

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:02

Helicopter in Iranian President's convoy encounters accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-15

Hadi Aboul Hosn to LBCI: We do not accept the 'shaking' of the military institution by decisions prepared behind the scenes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:02

Iranian Official to Reuters: President Raisi and Foreign Minister's lives in danger following helicopter accident

LBCI
Middle East News
09:02

Helicopter in Iranian President's convoy encounters accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Chehayeb to LBCI: Lebanon is "in the waiting room," any president would be better for the current situation

LBCI
Middle East News
10:35

IRNA: Foreign Minister and several officials were in the helicopter with Iranian President

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Race against time: Rescue efforts ongoing after Iranian president's helicopter accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings

LBCI
Middle East News
12:05

Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38

Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More