Helicopter in Iranian President's convoy encounters accident
Middle East News
2024-05-19 | 09:02
Helicopter in Iranian President's convoy encounters accident
Iranian state television reported on Sunday that a helicopter in a convoy of three aircraft accompanying President Ebrahim Raisi encountered an accident.
The television did not provide any further details about the incident.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iranian President
Accident
Helicopter
