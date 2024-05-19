Rescue teams have reached the site of the helicopter accident involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the accompanying delegation, in the Dizmar Forest area between the villages of Ozi and Pir Davood, and search operations have begun.



The Iranian government spokesman announced that members of the cabinet have departed for Tabriz.



Meanwhile, IRNA reported that the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society has left for Tabriz to participate in the search operation.



The Tasnim News Agency revealed that eight ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, while a search and rescue helicopter was sent to the location but was unable to search due to difficult weather conditions.



The helicopter was part of a convoy accompanying the Iranian president consisting of three aircraft that were involved in the accident.