Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Iranians "not to worry" about the country as the search continues on Sunday for President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter, which had an accident in northwest Iran.



Khamenei said, "The Iranian people should not worry; there will be no disruption in the country's operations," adding, "We pray to Almighty God to return our dear President and his companions to the nation's embrace in full health."



AFP