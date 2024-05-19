Izzat al-Risheq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, expressed his concern about reports of an accident involving the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, which experienced a "hard landing" in East Azerbaijan Province, according to the IRNA news agency.



Al-Risheq said, "Our hearts are with the brotherly Iranian people [...] We ask Almighty God [...] to be merciful to the Iranian president, the foreign minister, and everyone with them."