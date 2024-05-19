Turkey has sent 32 rescue workers and six vehicles to Iran to join the ongoing search operations for the helicopter that was carrying President Ebrahim Raisi when it crashed in western Iran on Sunday, according to the government relief and emergency agency, AFAD.



The agency said in a post on the "X" platform that "32 mountain search and rescue specialists and six vehicles" were dispatched from the Van and Erzurum centers in eastern Turkey, noting that Tehran also requested a helicopter equipped for nighttime search operations.



AFP