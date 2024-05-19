Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC

2024-05-19 | 15:46
Precise location of President Raisi&#39;s helicopter determined, reports IRGC
Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC

In an update regarding Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported on Sunday that the exact location of the President's helicopter has been determined.
 

Middle East News

Iran

Ebrahim Raisi

Helicopter

Crash

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

