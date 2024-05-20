Iranian Official to Reuters: Iranian President and Foreign Minister die in helicopter accident

2024-05-20 | 00:03
Iranian Official to Reuters: Iranian President and Foreign Minister die in helicopter accident
Iranian Official to Reuters: Iranian President and Foreign Minister die in helicopter accident

An Iranian official informed Reuters on Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have died following the helicopter accident.

The accident occurred on Sunday, and despite initial reports and hopes for their safety, the latest information confirms the tragic loss of both leaders.

Reuters

