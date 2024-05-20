Here are some key points from the Iranian constitution regarding the situation when the president is unable to perform his duties or dies:



Article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution states that if the president dies while in office, his first deputy assumes the presidency, with confirmation from the Supreme Leader, who has the final say in all state affairs.



A council consisting of the first deputy of the president, the speaker of parliament, and the head of the judiciary arranges for the election of a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.



The current president was elected in 2021, and according to the regular timeline, presidential elections were scheduled for 2025. It is now expected that they will take place in early July.



Reuters