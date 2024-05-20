The Iranian government stated on Monday that it will continue to work without "the slightest flaw" after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The government statement said, "The government assures the faithful, esteemed, and beloved Iranian people that the path of glory and service will continue, thanks to the heroic spirit of Ayatollah Raisi, the servant of the people and the faithful friend of the leadership that knows no fatigue (...) There will be no slightest flaw or problem in the revolutionary management of the country."

AFP