Iranian Red Crescent announces recovery of bodies of helicopter crash victims, including President Raisi

The Iranian Red Crescent announced that rescue teams recovered the body of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and eight other individuals who were in the helicopter that crashed on Sunday in the northwest of the country on Monday morning.



The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, announced via state television, "We are transporting the bodies of the martyrs to Tabriz," the capital of East Azerbaijan Province where the accident occurred, declaring the end of the search operations.



AFP