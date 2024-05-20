Hamas mourns Iranian president, says he supported the group against Israel

2024-05-20 | 03:07
Hamas mourns Iranian president, says he supported the group against Israel
2min
Hamas mourns Iranian president, says he supported the group against Israel

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas mourned on Monday the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who it said had supported the Palestinian people during the recent war with Israel.

Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter which crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.

"These leaders supported the legitimate struggle of our people against the Zionist entity, provided valued support to the Palestinian resistance, and made tireless efforts in solidarity and support in all forums and fields for our people in the steadfast Gaza Strip during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood," referring to the current war with Israel which began on Oct 7.

"They also made significant political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people," said Hamas in a statement.

Reuters

Egypt mourns Raisi and expresses solidarity with Tehran
Iranian Red Crescent announces recovery of bodies of helicopter crash victims, including President Raisi
