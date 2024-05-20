Egypt mourns Raisi and expresses solidarity with Tehran

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday that Egypt mourns Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.



The statement read, "The Arab Republic of Egypt mourns with great sadness and sorrow President Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."



It added that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed Egypt's solidarity with the Iranian leadership and people "in this great tragedy."



Reuters