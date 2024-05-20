Al-Assad mourns Raisi and affirms Damascus' solidarity with Tehran in 'this painful incident'

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad mourned Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian officials who perished in the helicopter crash on Sunday in the northwest of the Islamic Republic, expressing his country's solidarity with its close ally.



Assad expressed "profound regret and condolences for this painful incident and the great loss it caused," as reported by presidential platforms.



He added, "We worked with the late president to ensure that the strategic relations between Syria and Iran remain prosperous at all times, and we will continue to remember his visit to Syria as an important milestone in this path."



Reuters