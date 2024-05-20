Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran's Acting Foreign Minister

2024-05-20 | 04:46
Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran&#39;s Acting Foreign Minister
Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran's Acting Foreign Minister

Iran's government cabinet appointed on Monday Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani as acting foreign minister following the death of Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Reuters

