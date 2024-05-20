The Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis mourned President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday, considering his death "a loss for the entire Islamic nation."



The Houthis' spokesperson, Mohammed Abdulsalam, wrote in a post on his 'X' account that "the loss of President Ebrahim Raisi is a loss not only for Iran but for the entire Islamic nation, for Palestine, and Gaza as they fight a liberation battle.''



He added, ''They were in dire need of such a president, who continuously defended the Palestinian people's plight and their right to gain freedom and reclaim their land and holy sites."



AFP