Gulf countries express condolences over death of Iranian leaders

Gulf states, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday expressed their condolences over the death of the Iranian President, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on Sunday.



UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended "heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, and its people," affirming "the UAE's solidarity with Iran during these difficult times."



Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also offered "sincere condolences" to the Islamic Republic "to the government and the people."



GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi expressed "deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran," confirming the GCC's solidarity with the Islamic Republic "in these trying circumstances."



Additionally, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha extended his "heartfelt condolences" to the Islamic Republic.



AFP