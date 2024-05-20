News
Saudi Arabian Airlines announces purchase of 105 aircraft from Airbus
Middle East News
2024-05-20 | 06:04
Saudi Arabian Airlines announces purchase of 105 aircraft from Airbus
The state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines announced on Monday the purchase of 105 aircraft from Airbus, in a "historic" order described as "the largest aircraft deal in Saudi aviation history."
The company stated, "The Saudi group announced the largest aircraft deal in Saudi aviation history with Airbus... This historic agreement includes 105 confirmed aircraft," on the first day of the Future Aviation Forum held in Riyadh.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabian
Airlines
Aircraft
Airbus
Next
EU's chief Borrell offers condolences on death of Iranian President
Gulf countries express condolences over death of Iranian leaders
Previous
