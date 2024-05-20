Six killed from Iran-aligned groups in Israeli strikes on central Syria

2024-05-20 | 06:48
Six killed from Iran-aligned groups in Israeli strikes on central Syria
Six killed from Iran-aligned groups in Israeli strikes on central Syria

At least six fighters from Iran-aligned groups were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes on central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory reported that Israeli strikes targeted a Hezbollah headquarters in Al-Qusayr area of Homs province near the Lebanese border, resulting in six deaths, whose nationalities have not yet been determined. 

Another strike hit a headquarters used by Iran-aligned groups south of the city of Homs.

AFP

