Paris "extends its condolences to the Islamic Republic of Iran over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi," according to a statement issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.



The ministry stated that France "also expresses its condolences to the families of the victims of this incident," which resulted in the death of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and seven others in a helicopter crash in the northwest of the Islamic Republic.



AFP