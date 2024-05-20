Funeral rites for Iranian officials to start Tuesday in Tabriz

The funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, who died in a helicopter crash, will start on Tuesday in the city of Tabriz in the northwest of the country.



The official news agency (IRNA) reported that "the funeral ceremony for the president and his companions will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM local time (0600 GMT) in Tabriz," adding that Raisi's body will later be transported to Tehran.



