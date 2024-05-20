Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal

Middle East News
2024-05-20 | 10:28
High views
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal
0min
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal

Turkish Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, mentioned Monday that the signaling system for the helicopter that crashed while carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister Sunday was either inactive or the aircraft did not have such a system.

He added, "But (we believe) that the signaling system was probably inactive due to unfortunate circumstances or that the helicopter did not have this signaling system, because... the signals did not appear (this time)."

Reuters

