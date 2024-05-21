News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France begins trial against top Syrian officials over war crimes
Middle East News
2024-05-21 | 03:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
France begins trial against top Syrian officials over war crimes
Three senior Syrian officials will face trial in absentia in a Paris court on Tuesday accused of involvement in the disappearance and subsequent death of a French-Syrian father and his son.
It is the first time that a serving Syrian official will go on trial for alleged war crimes.
The long-running case revolves around the disappearance and subsequent death of father Mazen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, who were arrested by Syrian Airforce Intelligence agents in Syria in November 2013 and later died in custody.
One of the officers accused of complicity in their disappearance and torture - Ali Mamlouk - is still in the Syrian security apparatus, as a security adviser to President Bashar al-Assad. The two others - Jamil Hassan and Abdel Salam Mahmoud - are a former director and director of investigation at the Airforce Intelligence unit.
None of the three accused will attend the trial in the Cour d'Assises, which is scheduled to last four days.
The Syrian Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the case.
Syria’s government, Assad and ally Russia have rejected accusations of mass killings and torture in a war that the United Nations has said claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
Mazen Darwish, head of the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression, which is supporting the case, said it was the first to try a serving Syrian official.
He said it would be significant to all Syrians as it pertained to "arbitrary detentions, torture (and) extrajudicial killings," which he described as "systemic behavior by the regime."
There are no efforts to prosecute members of the Syrian government at home in Syria, where critics say the courts serve the president's interests. Previous trials in Europe have targeted former officials.
There has been no accountability yet in international tribunals either, as Syria is not a member of the International Criminal Court. However, the International Court of Justice has ordered Syria to halt torture.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
France
Syria
War
Crime
Bashar Al-Assad
Trial
Paris
Court
Next
Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda' province
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-12
Syrian President's uncle to face Swiss trial for crimes against humanity
Middle East News
2024-03-12
Syrian President's uncle to face Swiss trial for crimes against humanity
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
France backs ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
France backs ICC after prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:27
UAE minister to Reuters: UAE, US to see more AI partnerships
Middle East News
05:27
UAE minister to Reuters: UAE, US to see more AI partnerships
0
Middle East News
05:07
Ayatollah Ali Movahedi-Kermani elected head of Iranian Assembly of Experts for Leadership
Middle East News
05:07
Ayatollah Ali Movahedi-Kermani elected head of Iranian Assembly of Experts for Leadership
0
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
0
Middle East News
03:43
Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda' province
Middle East News
03:43
Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda' province
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:43
Yale graduates stage pro-Palestinian walkout of commencement
World News
01:43
Yale graduates stage pro-Palestinian walkout of commencement
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-22
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
Press Highlights
2024-03-22
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-15
Michel Manini, director of the French children's program "Bonne Nuit Les Petits", dies at 86
Variety and Tech
2023-08-15
Michel Manini, director of the French children's program "Bonne Nuit Les Petits", dies at 86
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Iran's aviation crisis: A history of sanctions and old aircraft
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Iran's aviation crisis: A history of sanctions and old aircraft
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:37
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
02:37
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
Lebanon News
10:19
UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
3
Middle East News
09:24
Funeral rites for Iranian officials to start Tuesday in Tabriz
Middle East News
09:24
Funeral rites for Iranian officials to start Tuesday in Tabriz
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident
5
World News
00:02
Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide
World News
00:02
Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide
6
World News
01:03
Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
World News
01:03
Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
ICC issues arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders on war crimes charges
8
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More