Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda' province

Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi group, said in a statement broadcast on television Tuesday that the group had shot down an MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda province in the south of the country.



Saree added that the drone was targeted with a locally-made surface-to-air missile and pledged to release video footage supporting this claim.



Last Friday, the group said it had shot down another American MQ-9 drone of the same model over Marib province in the southeast of the country.

Reuters