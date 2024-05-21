US envoy: Israel-Saudi normalization needs Gaza quiet

Middle East News
2024-05-21 | 07:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US envoy: Israel-Saudi normalization needs Gaza quiet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US envoy: Israel-Saudi normalization needs Gaza quiet

Forging formal Israeli-Saudi relations as part of an emerging trilateral deal involving Washington would require a calming of the Gaza war and a discussion of prospects for Palestinian governance, the US envoy to Jerusalem said on Tuesday.

"There's going to have to be some period of quiet, I think, in Gaza, and there's going to have to be a conversation about how do you deal with the question of the future of Palestinian governance," Ambassador Jack Lew said.

"My view is, that strategic benefit is worth taking the risk of getting into that conversation about. But that's a decision that the government of Israel will have to make and the people of Israel will have to make," he told a conference hosted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) think-tank.

The United States on Monday described as "near final" a bilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia. Once completed, it would be part of a broad deal presented to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to decide whether to make concessions to secure a normalization of ties with Riyadh.

Addressing the IDI event separately, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, argued that bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia would be a setback to Iranian-backed Hamas, which sparked the war with an Oct. 7 cross-border rampage.

"I very much hope that this possibility is being seriously considered, as the empire of evil sought on October 7 to destroy the chance for normalization," Herzog said.

"Our struggle, in the end, is not only a fight against Hamas. It is a wider, strategic, global, and historic battle, and we must do everything to integrate into the grand vision of normalization."

The Netanyahu government, however, has said a failure to defeat Hamas could harm Israeli credibility in the eyes of US-aligned Arab Sunni powers, which worry about Islamist militancy.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Normalization

Gaza

War

Jack Lew

Riyadh

Washington

Jerusalem

LBCI Next
Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled
Crown Prince reassures Saudis about King's health
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-05-11

Gaza strikes continue as Washington criticizes Israel in light of the ongoing war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

LBCI
Middle East News
08:28

At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Qatar: Ceasefire, hostage talks in Gaza on the verge of being stalled

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

LBCI
World News
02:02

Dozens of earthquakes cause panic in volcanic area in southern Italy

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-30

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil clinches gold at Asian Shooting Championship

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management

LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says

LBCI
World News
01:03

Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident

LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
World News
00:02

Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More