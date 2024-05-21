At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile

Middle East News
2024-05-21 | 08:28
High views
At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile
0min
At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile

At least ten people died in western Cairo on Tuesday after a passenger bus they were on fell into the Nile River from a ferry, Egyptian Ministry of Health spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar told Agence France-Presse.

Abdel Ghaffar stated, "The death toll has reached ten, and it may increase," referring to the victims of a "microbus" that fell from one of the Nile ferries in Giza Governorate. 

The government newspaper Al-Ahram reported that the bus carried only women who were on their way to work.

AFP

Middle East News

Egypt

Cairo

Nile River

Bus

