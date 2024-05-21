At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile

At least ten people died in western Cairo on Tuesday after a passenger bus they were on fell into the Nile River from a ferry, Egyptian Ministry of Health spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar told Agence France-Presse.



Abdel Ghaffar stated, "The death toll has reached ten, and it may increase," referring to the victims of a "microbus" that fell from one of the Nile ferries in Giza Governorate.



The government newspaper Al-Ahram reported that the bus carried only women who were on their way to work.



AFP