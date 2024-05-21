News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt will use 'all available scenarios' to maintain national security
Middle East News
2024-05-21 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt will use 'all available scenarios' to maintain national security
A senior source told "Al Qahera News" on Tuesday that "Egypt's respect for its international commitments and treaties does not prevent it from using all available scenarios to maintain its national security and protect the historical rights of the Palestinian people."
Reuters
Middle East News
Egypt
Security
Rights
Palestinians
Next
White House: US, Saudis close to deal on defense pact
Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-25
80,000 to 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza arrive in Egypt since start of war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17
El-Sisi: Egypt will not allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02
Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02
Egyptian security sources: Resumption of ceasefire talks in Gaza on Sunday in Cairo
0
World News
2024-02-29
UN Security Council: Emergency meeting following death of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza
World News
2024-02-29
UN Security Council: Emergency meeting following death of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05
RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
Variety and Tech
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
National mourning: Iran bids farewell to President Raisi
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
National mourning: Iran bids farewell to President Raisi
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:37
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
02:37
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
2
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
Middle East News
03:59
Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says
3
World News
01:03
Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
World News
01:03
Amal Clooney assisted ICC in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders
4
Middle East News
02:37
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
02:37
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
5
Lebanon Economy
02:14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
6
World News
00:02
Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide
World News
00:02
Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
8
Middle East News
03:43
Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda' province
Middle East News
03:43
Houthis shoot down US MQ-9 drone over Al-Bayda' province
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More