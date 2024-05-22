Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered early Wednesday in central Tehran to participate in the funeral ceremony of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, according to state television.



Crowds gathered at the University of Tehran and its surroundings, where the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will lead the prayer over the bodies of Raisi and his companions who died with him in the crash.



AFP