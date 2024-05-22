Haniyeh praises Raisi’s support: A call for continued Palestinian resistance and liberation

2024-05-22 | 01:47
Haniyeh praises Raisi's support: A call for continued Palestinian resistance and liberation
Haniyeh praises Raisi’s support: A call for continued Palestinian resistance and liberation

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas' political bureau, spoke on Wednesday during the funeral procession for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his comrades, highlighting Raisi's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

"Raisi confirmed that the Palestinian cause is at the heart of the nation's issues and that resistance is a strategic option," he stated.

Haniyeh also emphasized Raisi's view on recent events, saying, "Raisi confirmed that the Al-Aqsa Flood is an earthquake that struck the Zionist entity, and we will continue to resist the enemy until we liberate our land, including Jerusalem."

Middle East News

Ismail Haniyeh

Ebrahim Raisi

Funeral

Procession

Hamas

Palestine

Resistance

Iran

