Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
2024-05-22 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Israel summoned its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway on Wednesday "for urgent consultations" following moves by these two countries towards recognizing the State of Palestine.
In a statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, "Today, I am sending a stern message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent on this matter. I have issued instructions for the Israeli ambassadors in Dublin and Oslo to return to Israel for further consultations."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Ireland
Norway
Palestinian State
Ambassadors
Recognition
Egyptian Foreign Minister heads to Tehran for mourning of Iranian President
Norwegian PM: Norway will recognize Palestinian state
