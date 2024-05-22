Egyptian Foreign Minister heads to Tehran for mourning of Iranian President

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement Wednesday that Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed to the Iranian capital Tehran to participate in the official mourning ceremonies for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.



Raisi and his Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, met their demise in a helicopter crash in a mountainous region near the borders of Azerbaijan on Sunday evening.



Search teams found the charred wreckage of the helicopter early Monday morning after intensive search operations during Sunday night in difficult weather conditions with snowstorms."



Reuters