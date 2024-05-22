Arab League praises Spain, Ireland, and Norway for their 'courageous' decision to recognize Palestinian State

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit hailed on Wednesday the decision of Spain, Norway, and Ireland to recognize Palestine as a "courageous" step, effective from May 28.



Aboul Gheit said in a statement that he "highly welcomes the important step" taken by the three countries.



He added in a post on X, "I salute and thank the three countries for this step, which puts them on the right side of history in this conflict."



He continued, "I call on countries that have not done so to follow the lead of the three countries in their courageous initial step."



He concluded, "I congratulate Palestine on this positive development."



AFP