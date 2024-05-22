News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
Middle East News
2024-05-22 | 05:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
The General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces on Wednesday downplayed the role played by a Turkish drone in finding the crash site of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter, highlighting instead the performance of its own drones.
Early on Monday, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that a Turkish Akinci drone had identified "a source of heat suspected to be wreckage of the helicopter carrying President Raisi" and shared its coordinates with Iranian authorities.
"Despite Turkey sending a drone equipped with night vision and thermal cameras, the drone failed to accurately locate the crash site due to its lack of detection equipment and control points below the cloud," Iran's military said in a statement, referring to the adverse weather conditions believed to be the cause of the crash.
While sources have told Reuters Iranian drones are also being used by Sudan's army in its war against the Rapid Support Forces. Tehran has rejected such claims.
Iran's Armed Forces said they were not able to immediately deploy their own advanced drones, equipped with synthetic aperture radar, as they were located in the northern part of the Indian Ocean at the time.
Iran's official news agency IRNA added that the coordinates shared by the Turkish drones were off by 7 km (4 miles).
Iran's military said it had chosen Turkey among "friendly countries" to help in the rescue mission due to its proximity to the accident site in the northwest of the country.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Turkey
Armed Forces
Drone
Ebrahim Raisi
Crash
Helicopter
Next
French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely
Arab League praises Spain, Ireland, and Norway for their 'courageous' decision to recognize Palestinian State
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Turkey: Helicopter carrying Iranian president did not emit any signal
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Iranian Red Crescent announces recovery of bodies of helicopter crash victims, including President Raisi
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Iranian Red Crescent announces recovery of bodies of helicopter crash victims, including President Raisi
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
0
Middle East News
07:22
Emir of Qatar heads to Iran to offer condolences for Iranian President
Middle East News
07:22
Emir of Qatar heads to Iran to offer condolences for Iranian President
0
Middle East News
07:05
Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi's death
Middle East News
07:05
Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi's death
0
Middle East News
07:01
Saudi Arabia welcomes 'positive decision' by three European countries to recognize Palestinian state
Middle East News
07:01
Saudi Arabia welcomes 'positive decision' by three European countries to recognize Palestinian state
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:14
French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely
World News
06:14
French FM: Recognizing Palestine State is 'not forbidden' but not timely
0
Middle East News
02:55
Norwegian PM: Norway will recognize Palestinian state
Middle East News
02:55
Norwegian PM: Norway will recognize Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
0
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Middle East News
07:41
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
4
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
Middle East News
03:11
Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves
5
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
7
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
8
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More