Saudi Arabia welcomes 'positive decision' by three European countries to recognize Palestinian state

2024-05-22 | 07:01
Saudi Arabia welcomes 'positive decision' by three European countries to recognize Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the "positive decision" made by three European countries to recognize the State of Palestine, urging other countries to take the same step.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the positive decision made by Spain, Ireland, and Norway to recognize the State of Palestine," calling on "the rest of the countries to promptly make the same decision."

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Palestinian State

Spain

Norway

Ireland

Europe

