Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi's death

Middle East News
2024-05-22 | 07:05

Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi&#39;s death
Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi's death

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told Reuters on Wednesday that the deaths of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash caused a pause in talks between the UN agency and Tehran aimed at enhancing cooperation.

He added, in Helsinki, where he participated in a nuclear conference, "They are in mourning and I must respect that."

He said, "But once it's over, we'll resume," describing it as a "temporary halt that I hope will end within days."

Reuters

Middle East News

IAEA

Rafael Grossi

Talks

Halt

Iran

Cooperation

