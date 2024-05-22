Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told Reuters on Wednesday that the deaths of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash caused a pause in talks between the UN agency and Tehran aimed at enhancing cooperation.



He added, in Helsinki, where he participated in a nuclear conference, "They are in mourning and I must respect that."



He said, "But once it's over, we'll resume," describing it as a "temporary halt that I hope will end within days."



Reuters