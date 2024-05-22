UAE, Saudi Foreign Ministers arrive in Tehran to attend President Raisi's funeral

Middle East News
2024-05-22 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE, Saudi Foreign Ministers arrive in Tehran to attend President Raisi&#39;s funeral
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE, Saudi Foreign Ministers arrive in Tehran to attend President Raisi's funeral

On Wednesday, the Iranian state media reported that the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral of the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister landed in Tehran to participate in the funeral of the late Iranian president, the Al Arabiya channel said.

Middle East News

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Tehran

Ebrahim Raisi

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:05

Egyptian Foreign Minister heads to Tehran for mourning of Iranian President

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-19

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to assist Iran following Raisi's helicopter crash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Two-state solution debate: Perspectives from Saudi Arabia and Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Shoigu to Iranian counterpart: Moscow ready to strengthen military cooperation with Tehran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:09

Health Ministry: Israeli forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Jenin, West Bank

LBCI
World News
13:57

EU's Borrell to work on 'common position' for 27 members on recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:41

Erdogan welcomes Norway, Ireland, and Spain's decision to recognize Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
13:25

Poland states it supports two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

National Document from Bkerke Meeting Stalled Over Hezbollah Disarmament Clause

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

Gracing the world of fashion: Here are Lebanese designers' couture collections for fall and winter 2023–2024

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-30

Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo shines again in a 'buckle up' round in 'Clasico'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions

LBCI
Middle East News
03:11

Israel summons Irish and Norwegian ambassadors amid Palestine recognition moves

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi

LBCI
World News
16:00

Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza

LBCI
World News
23:57

Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Raisi funeral

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Netanyahu says European countries' recognition of Palestinian state is a 'reward for terrorism'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More