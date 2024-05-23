News
Emir of Qatar and Jumblatt Discuss Regional Situations and Lebanese Crisis
Middle East News
2024-05-23 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Emir of Qatar and Jumblatt Discuss Regional Situations and Lebanese Crisis
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed the situation in the region with former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt.
They reviewed the situation in the Palestinian arena, the war on Gaza, the escalating conditions in the West Bank, and the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, in addition to the Lebanese situation and the crisis Lebanon is going through.
Jumblatt praised the efforts and role of the State of Qatar through its ongoing initiatives to stop the ceasefire in Gaza and its support for the Palestinian cause. He also appreciated its role within the framework of the Quintet Committee in helping Lebanon overcome the presidential crisis.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Qatar
Jumblatt
Lebanon
