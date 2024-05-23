News
Houthi Leader: One of our military operations directed towards the Mediterranean Sea
Middle East News
2024-05-23 | 10:34
Houthi Leader: One of our military operations directed towards the Mediterranean Sea
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi group in Yemen, said on Thursday that one of the operations carried out by the group this week was directed towards the Mediterranean Sea.
There have been no reports of any incident in the region, and Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information provided in the statement.
Reuters
Middle East News
Houthis
Military
Operation
Mediterranean Sea
