World Bank: Risk of financial collapse threatening Palestinian Authority is increasing
Middle East News
2024-05-24 | 01:24
World Bank: Risk of financial collapse threatening Palestinian Authority is increasing
The World Bank said on Thursday that the financial situation of the Palestinian Authority, which administers the West Bank, has deteriorated over the past three months, significantly increasing the risk of financial collapse amidst the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
It added, "The rapidly widening gap between revenue and the amounts needed to fund essential public expenditures is leading to a financial crisis."
Reuters
Middle East News
World Bank
Palestinian Authority
Financial
Collapse
War
Israel
Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says
Previous
