World Bank: Risk of financial collapse threatening Palestinian Authority is increasing

Middle East News
2024-05-24 | 01:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
World Bank: Risk of financial collapse threatening Palestinian Authority is increasing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
World Bank: Risk of financial collapse threatening Palestinian Authority is increasing

The World Bank said on Thursday that the financial situation of the Palestinian Authority, which administers the West Bank, has deteriorated over the past three months, significantly increasing the risk of financial collapse amidst the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

It added, "The rapidly widening gap between revenue and the amounts needed to fund essential public expenditures is leading to a financial crisis."

Reuters

Middle East News

World Bank

Palestinian Authority

Financial

Collapse

War

Israel

Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Israeli War Cabinet Agrees to Resume Negotiations Amid Pressure from Hostages' Families

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

War Cabinet ministers to back new hostage release proposal: Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

Hamas criticizes Israel's repeated seizure of AP equipment as arbitrary, repressive towards the press

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:01

Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
10:34

Houthi Leader: One of our military operations directed towards the Mediterranean Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Emir of Qatar and Jumblatt Discuss Regional Situations and Lebanese Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:02

OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18

Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:30

International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More