Borrell asks Israel not to 'intimidate' or 'threaten' judges of ICJ

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell urged Israel on Friday not to "intimidate" or "threaten" judges of the International Criminal Court, where the prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister.



Borrell said in an interview with Spain's public television, "I have asked everyone, starting with the Israeli government, but also some European governments, not to intimidate judges and not to threaten them," calling for "respect for the International Criminal Court."



AFP