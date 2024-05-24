A preliminary report by Iran's military said no evidence of foul play or attack had been found so far during investigations into the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported on Friday.



Raisi, a hardliner who had been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter came down in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on Monday.



"Signs of gunshot or similar were not observed in the wreckage of the helicopter (which) crashed in an area in high altitude and burst into flames," the report issued by the armed forces general staff said.



"Nothing suspicious has been observed in the control tower's conversations with the flight crew," it added. More details would be released as the investigation advanced, the report said.







Reuters