Early report: No sign of foul play in Iran president's deadly helicopter crash

Middle East News
2024-05-24 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Early report: No sign of foul play in Iran president&#39;s deadly helicopter crash
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Early report: No sign of foul play in Iran president's deadly helicopter crash

A preliminary report by Iran's military said no evidence of foul play or attack had been found so far during investigations into the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported on Friday.

Raisi, a hardliner who had been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter came down in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on Monday.

"Signs of gunshot or similar were not observed in the wreckage of the helicopter (which) crashed in an area in high altitude and burst into flames," the report issued by the armed forces general staff said.

"Nothing suspicious has been observed in the control tower's conversations with the flight crew," it added. More details would be released as the investigation advanced, the report said.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Report

Iran

President

Helicopter

Crash

LBCI Next
Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says
King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-19

US says it is closely monitoring reports of helicopter crash carrying Iran's President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20

Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Iranian Red Crescent announces recovery of bodies of helicopter crash victims, including President Raisi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Continued operations: Israel rejects ICJ's call for Gaza ceasefire, ensures border security with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
11:47

EU to sanction 9 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia, including defense minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:53

Hamas welcomes ICJ decision for a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Houthis say they launched attacks on three ships including one in Mediterranean

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-13

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

UNICEF condemns those who decided to ‘resume killing children in Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18

Israel says to stop work of Spanish consulate for Palestinians

LBCI
World News
00:01

Netanyahu to address US Congress soon, Johnson says

LBCI
World News
02:34

Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:09

ICJ to rule on request to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52

ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More