Houthis say they launched attacks on three ships including one in Mediterranean

2024-05-24 | 10:22
LBCI
Houthis say they launched attacks on three ships including one in Mediterranean
Houthis say they launched attacks on three ships including one in Mediterranean

Yemen's Houthis have launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.

The attacks are the latest in a months-long campaign of Houthi strikes against regional shipping in what the group says is solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in the Gaza war.

Saree said in a televised speech that Houthi forces had targeted the Yannis ship in the Red Sea, the Essex in the Mediterranean Sea and MSC Alexandra in the Arabian Sea.

Houthis "fired several missiles at the ship Essex in the Mediterranean Sea while it was violating the decision ban that prevents entry into occupied Palestinian ports", Saree added.

He did not clarify when the attacks took place.


Reuters
 

