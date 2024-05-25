Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

A person was killed on Saturday morning due to a car bomb explosion in Damascus, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA, without disclosing the victim's identity.



The agency cited a source from the Damascus Police Command stating, "A person was martyred due to a car bomb explosion in the Al Mazzeh area," without providing further details.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the explosion caused three parked cars to catch fire at the blast site.



It was not immediately clear who was targeted by the explosion.



The Al Mazzeh neighborhood, located in western Damascus, houses Syrian security and military headquarters, as well as offices of Palestinian leadership, UN organizations, and embassies, including the prominent Iranian embassy.



The explosion caused a loud noise, according to the Observatory , which triggered panic in the area.



AFP