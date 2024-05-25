Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

Middle East News
2024-05-25 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

A person was killed on Saturday morning due to a car bomb explosion in Damascus, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA, without disclosing the victim's identity.

The agency cited a source from the Damascus Police Command stating, "A person was martyred due to a car bomb explosion in the Al Mazzeh area," without providing further details.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the explosion caused three parked cars to catch fire at the blast site.

It was not immediately clear who was targeted by the explosion.

The Al Mazzeh neighborhood, located in western Damascus, houses Syrian security and military headquarters, as well as offices of Palestinian leadership, UN organizations, and embassies, including the prominent Iranian embassy.

The explosion caused a loud noise, according to the Observatory , which triggered panic in the area. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Syria

Bomb

Explosion

Damascus

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-09

Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-03

Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-26

Turkish court convicts Syrian woman of involvement in Istanbul bombing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

Moody's raises Saudi Arabia's local, foreign currency rating to 'Aa1'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

Blinken reaffirms US stance on Rafah situation in a call with Gantz

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Mikati calls for elections at the event declaring "Tripoli as the Arab Capital of Culture"

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-05-22

Lebanon's 'billionaire club': The Mikati, and Hariri brothers on Forbes Middle East 2024 list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Berri on Resistance and Liberation Day: Lebanon is committed to its right to defend its land

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Lebanon poverty triples to 44 percent amid ongoing crisis, World Bank report reveals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More