Houthis in Yemen postpone release of 100 prisoners from government forces

Middle East News
2024-05-25 | 08:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis in Yemen postpone release of 100 prisoners from government forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis in Yemen postpone release of 100 prisoners from government forces

A Reuters witness said on Saturday that the Houthis in Yemen postponed the release of about 100 prisoners from the government forces after earlier announcing their intention to release them on Saturday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Prisoners

Government

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:59

US expresses 'deep concern' over Chinese military exercises in Taiwan Strait

LBCI
World News
10:36

China ends war games, Taiwan details warplane, warship surge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling

LBCI
World News
09:29

More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:06

Moody's raises Saudi Arabia's local, foreign currency rating to 'Aa1'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-04

Kuwaiti FM invited to Iran amid dispute over gas field

LBCI
World News
06:52

G7 intends to take measures to address China's excess production capacity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-11

Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils service schedule for next two months

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More