Red Cross in Yemen: 113 detainees released 'in a unilateral operation'
Middle East News
2024-05-26 | 04:55
Red Cross in Yemen: 113 detainees released 'in a unilateral operation'
The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen said on Sunday that 113 detainees were released unilaterally.
The committee stated, "Today, in Sana'a, Yemen, 113 detainees related to the conflict were released in a unilateral operation. The International Committee of the Red Cross provided support to the detainees to ensure their release was carried out in a humane and dignified manner."
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Red Cross
Detainees
Operation
