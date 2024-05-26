Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria

Middle East News
2024-05-26 | 08:47
High views
Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria
Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria

Saudi Arabia has appointed Faisal al-Mujfel as its new ambassador to Syria, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

