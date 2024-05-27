News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yawmiyeh
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan says Syrian refugees being abandoned, ahead of EU meeting
Middle East News
2024-05-27 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Jordan says Syrian refugees being abandoned, ahead of EU meeting
The international community is abandoning Syrian refugees as funding to support them in host countries dwindles, Jordan's foreign minister said on Monday ahead of an EU-led donor conference over the 13-year-old war.
The EU conference aims to keep the war and support for millions of refugees on the agenda, but as the economic and social burden on neighboring countries mounts the bloc is divided and unable to find solutions, diplomats say.
Syria has become a forgotten crisis that nobody wants to stir, amid the Israeli war in Gaza and tensions growing between Iran and Western powers over its regional activities.
"We're going to be sending a very clear message from Jordan as a host country that we feel that refugees are being abandoned," Ayman Safadi told reporters on arrival in Brussels. "Host countries are being abandoned."
Although President Bashar al-Assad has long since reasserted control over most of Syria in a war that began with a 2011 uprising against him, more than 5 million refugees mostly in Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan, and millions more displaced internally still have little prospect of returning home.
Funding to support them is dropping with the likes of the World Food Programme reducing its aid. Countries say hosting refugees is an increasing burden, notably in economic crisis-hit Lebanon.
Jordan is hosting around 1.3 million Syrians. Safadi said the issue "can only be solved by them going back to their country. So we need to focus more on creating conditions conducive for them to return voluntarily."
European and Arab ministers along with key international organizations meet for the 8th Syria conference, but beyond vague promises and financial pledges there are few signs that Europe can take the lead, diplomats said.
The talks come just ahead of the European elections on June 6-9 in which migration is a divisive issue among the bloc's 27-member states. With far-right and populist parties already expected to do well, there is little appetite to step up refugee support.
An upswing in migrant boats from Lebanon to Europe, with Cyprus and Italy major destinations, has prompted some EU countries to warn of a big new influx into the bloc.
"We'll continue to do everything we can. But unless we're helped, unless the international community shoulders its responsibility, there will be a decrease in services and there will be more suffering for refugees," Safadi said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Syrian Refugees
Ayman Safadi
European Union
Conference
Next
Gaza's death toll exceeds 36,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25
Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25
Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference
0
World News
2024-05-23
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
World News
2024-05-23
King of Bahrain invites Russia to attend Middle East peace conference
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Jordan calls for an international investigation into 'numerous war crimes' committed in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-05-16
Jordanian King: Confronting drug and arms smuggling groups is necessary
Middle East News
2024-05-16
Jordanian King: Confronting drug and arms smuggling groups is necessary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
Gaza's death toll exceeds 36,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:17
Gaza's death toll exceeds 36,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
8
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More