News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
2024-05-27 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
On Monday, Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Channel 12, reported an exchange of gunfire between the Israeli army and Egyptian forces at the Rafah crossing.
Furthermore, Israeli media reported that an Egyptian soldier was killed and others were injured at the Rafah crossing.
Middle East News
Israel
Egypt
Gunfire
Rafah
Next
Jordan says Syrian refugees being abandoned, ahead of EU meeting
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58
Egypt condemns the 'deliberate' Israeli bombing of refugee center in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58
Egypt condemns the 'deliberate' Israeli bombing of refugee center in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Egypt: Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Egypt refuses Israel's plans for Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Egypt refuses Israel's plans for Rafah crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel, Egypt trade responsibility over Gaza aid blocked at Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Israel, Egypt trade responsibility over Gaza aid blocked at Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-28
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
World News
2023-06-28
Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
World News
2024-05-26
Jewish school in Toronto hit by gunfire, no injuries reported
World News
2024-05-26
Jewish school in Toronto hit by gunfire, no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
2
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
4
Lebanon News
05:19
Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election
Lebanon News
05:19
Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election
5
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: We oppose obstruction, advocate Lebanon's regional isolation
Lebanon News
04:54
Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: We oppose obstruction, advocate Lebanon's regional isolation
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More